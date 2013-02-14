BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
(Corrects to say Luis is chief commercial officer, not operations chief)
Feb 14 Coach Inc on Thursday said longtime Chief Executive Lew Frankfort will step down in January 2014 and be replaced by Victor Luis who has been appointed as the leather-goods maker's chief commercial officer until then.
Frankfort will stay with the company as executive chairman after Luis, most recently the president of Coach's international business, takes the reins. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.