UPDATE 2-Coach profit up but pace of N. America growth cools

* Q3 EPS 77 cts vs Wall Street view 75 cts
* Overall revenue up 16.6 pct, N. America comps up 6.7 pct
* Shares down 2.7 percent
By Phil Wahba
April 24 Upscale leather goods maker Coach Inc
posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday, benefiting from sales gains in China and better
margins, but the pace of growth in North America slowed and
shares fell nearly 3 percent in premarket trading.
Sales at its stores open at least a year in North America,
still Coach's biggest market by far, rose 6.7 percent. But that
compared to 8.8 percent in the previous quarter.
And sales at U.S. department stores were were "modestly"
below last year, even as overall sales at chains like Macy's Inc
and rose during the first months of the year.
That business accounts for 6 percent of Coach's overall
revenues.
Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst at NBG Production, said
the market appeared to have been unnerved by the slower pace of
gains in North America considering the strong increases in U.S.
luxury spending during the quarter.
Revenue in the third quarter ended on March 31 rose 16.6
percent to $1.11 billion, just above the $1.10 billion Wall
Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
In China, a small but fast-growing market for Coach, sales
soared 60 percent and were on pace to hit at least $300 million
this year. That would represent 6.3 percent of Wall Street's
forecast of $4.8 billion for total company revenue.
Net income was $225 million, or 77 cents per share, compared
with $186 million, or 62 cents a share, a year earlier. The
results beat Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents per share.
Coach's gross margin rose 1 percentage point to 73.8 percent
of sales.
Coach raised its dividend 33 percent to $1.20 per share.
Chief Executive Officer Lew Frankfort said that he was
confident sales and earnings would continue to rise at
double-digit percentage rates.
The Coach client "is being judicious but spending at higher
levels than a year ago," Frankfort told Reuters.
The company will buy back its retail business in Malaysia
this summer and Korea next year from local partners, giving it
more control over the brand and how to promote it in Asia. That
follows similar moves in Taiwan this year and Singapore last
year. Ralph Lauren Corp has similarly bought back retail
operations in Asia from partners in recent years.
Coach also said it is doing away with coupons at its factory
stores, where it sells excess merchandise from its full service
stores.
That, Frankfort told Reuters, will simplify pricing and free
up workers at the stores. What's more, because products at the
Coach factory outlets are exclusive, the company has the power
it needs for the new pricing strategy.
Shares of Coach were down 2.7 percent at $73.05 in trading
before the market opened. They closed at $75.12 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.