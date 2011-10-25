版本:
CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Coach profit up as China, N.America sales jump

 (Corrects year-earlier gross margin)
 Oct 25 Coach Inc (COH.N) reported a
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales of its
upscale handbags, wallets and accessories rose in North America
despite the rocky economy and continued to grow in China.
 The company said it was ready "for another excellent
holiday season."
 Sales at stores open at least a year rose 9.2 percent in
North America and were up by a double-digit percentage in
China. Business in Japan also continued to improve after being
hurt earlier this year by natural and nuclear disasters.
 KEY POINTS (for quarter ended Oct. 1)
                Q1 2011    Estimate*  Q1 2010
 Sales          $1.05 bln  $1.02 bln  $911.7 mln    
 Net income     $215 mln     ---      $188.9 mln    
 EPS            $0.73      $0.70        $0.63    
 Gross margin   72.8 pct                74.2 pct
 * N.America same-store sales up 9.2 percent
 * China same-store sales up "double digit" percentage
 * Now targeting $300 mln in China comp sales this year
 * Indirect sales up 4 pct on modest wholesale business
 * CEO: "positioned for another excellent holiday season"
 BACKGROUND/LINKS
 Last week, consulting firm Bain & Co raised its growth
outlook for global luxury goods for 2011, saying demand is
stronger than it was in the spring. [ID:nL5E7LH0TP]
 Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
 (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John
Wallace)

