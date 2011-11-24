版本:
Coach Inc says to list depositary receipts in HK

HONG KONG Nov 25 Luxury retailer Coach Inc said on Friday it would list its depositary receipts on the Hong Kong stock exchange by way of introduction, without raising capital in the market.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Coach said dealing in the depositary receipts would begin on Dec 1.

For statement click here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

