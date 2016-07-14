Coach Inc names Valentino executive as CEO of Stuart Weitzman

July 14 Handbag maker Coach Inc named Valentino executive Wendy Kahn chief executive and brand president of Stuart Weitzman, the shoe business it bought in May last year.

Kahn will succeed Wayne Kulkin, effective Sept. 13. Kulkin will become a consultant to Coach.

Kahn is currently CEO of Valentino, USA.

(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)