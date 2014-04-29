Coach N. American comparable sales tumble 21 percent

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Coach Inc reported a sharp drop in North American sales on Tuesday as the upscale leather goods maker continued to lose ground to fast-growing rivals.
Overall revenue fell 7.4 percent to $1.1 billion in the third quarter ended March 29. Sales at North American stores open at least a year fell 21 percent.
Quarterly net income fell to $190.7 million, or 68 cents per share, from $238.9 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York)
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
