2013年 10月 22日

Coach's profit falls on continued weakness in North America

Oct 22 Leather goods maker Coach Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit due to continued weakness in sales in North America, its biggest market.

The company's North America sales fell 1 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 28. Overall sales also fell 1 percent to $1.15 billion.

Net income slipped to $217.9 million, or 77 cents per share, from $221.4 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
