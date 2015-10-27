UPDATE 3-Coach posts slowest sales decline in nine quarters

* Q1 earnings of $0.41/shr vs est. $0.40

* Sales down 0.9 pct vs 11-16 in previous 3 quarters

* Pricey handbags, Stuart Weitzman shoes in demand

* Shares up as much as 9 pct (Adds CEO and analysts' comments, background; updates shares)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 27 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported its slowest drop in quarterly sales in more than two years as the company's efforts to shed its staid image and woo back customers with new products paid off.

Coach's stock was the top percentage gainer on the S&P 500, after the company also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to fewer promotions.

Coach, founded in a Manhattan loft in 1941, is transforming itself by renovating its stores and spending more on reviving its brand. It is also refreshing styles to target younger customers under creative director and designer Stuart Vevers.

Vevers is bringing youthfulness to the brand, Chief Executive Victor Luis told Reuters, adding that the move is striking a chord with millennials and fashion-conscious customers.

Sales fell 0.8 percent in the first quarter, compared with declines of between 11 and 16 percent in the previous three quarters.

North America same-store sales fell 9.5 percent, the smallest decline in two years.

This improvement comes after the company lost its appeal as a luxury brand due to years of over exposure, allowing newer rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and Kate Spade & Co to capitalize on Coach's weakness.

To preserve its luxury image, Coach has pulled back on flash sales and is focusing on pricier handbags such as the $600 Ace satchel and $500 Nomad hobo bag.

However, analysts said Coach's results cannot be read as a precursor to the performance of Michael Kors or Kate Spade.

"A lot of this for Coach is self-help," said Neil Saunders, CEO of research firm Conlumino, adding that the handbag market is still challenged due to lack of innovation.

Net income fell 19 percent to $96.4 million, or 35 cents per share.

Excluding items, Coach earned 41 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 40 cents per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coach's shares were up 4.7 percent at $31.75 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 19.3 percent this year. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)