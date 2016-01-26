UPDATE 1-Coach Inc's sales rise for first time in 10 quarters

(Adds details, background)

Jan 26 Handbag maker Coach Inc's quarterly sales rose for the first time in 10 quarters, helped by the acquisition of luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman and strong demand in Europe and China.

Net sales rose 4.5 percent to $1.27 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 26.

Coach, founded in a Manhattan loft in 1941, said sales from international markets rose 4 percent to $437 million, helped by strong demand in Japan, Mainland China and Europe.

Coach, which bought Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC for about $574 million last year, said strong demand for boots in the United States helped the brand post sales of $94 million in the holiday quarter.

Sales at established stores for the Coach brand in North America fell 4 percent, including online sales.

Analysts on average had expected a decline of 4.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Coach's net income fell 7.3 percent to $170.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)