版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:50 BJT

Handbag maker Coach's North America comparable sales rise 2 pct

Aug 9 Coach Inc's quarterly sales rose 2 percent at North America stores open at least a year, the first rise in over three years, as the handbag maker offered fewer promotions.

The rise was higher than the 1.8 percent analysts had on average had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $81.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 2 from $11.7 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased 15 percent to $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐