UPDATE 1-Online sales boost handbag maker Coach's N America comparable sales

(Adds details, background)

Aug 9 Handbag maker Coach Inc's quarterly comparable sales rose for the first time in three years at North America stores as its online sales increased and it offered fewer discounts.

Fourth-quarter comparable sales, including online sales, rose 2 percent at Coach's North America stores open at least a year. Analysts on average had expected a 1.8 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The 75-year-old company, which got more than half of its total sales from the region, has been working to revive sales by renovating stores and appointing well-known fashion designers such as Stuart Vevers to its creative team.

Net income rose nearly seven-fold to $81.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 2.

Excluding items, Coach earned 45 cents per share, topping the average analyst estimate of 41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales jumped 15 percent to $1.15 billion, but missed the average estimate of $1.17 billion.

Coach said it expected sales to rise in low to mid single-digit in fiscal 2017.

Separately, the company's unit Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC said it appointed Giovanni Morelli creative director.

Morelli will succeed Stuart Weitzman, the brand's founder, on May 5, 2017. Weitzman will become the unit's chairman.

Coach shares were unchanged at $41.45 in premarket trading on Tuesday, after rising nearly 4 percent earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)