Coach quarterly sales miss estimates

Nov 1 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, as the company
limited its supply to department stores.
Coach's net sales rose slightly to $1.04 billion in the
first quarter ended Oct. 1, from $1.03 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.07 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $117.4 million, or 42 cents per share,
from $96.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)