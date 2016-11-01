Coach quarterly sales miss estimates

Nov 1 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, as the company limited its supply to department stores.

Coach's net sales rose slightly to $1.04 billion in the first quarter ended Oct. 1, from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $117.4 million, or 42 cents per share, from $96.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)