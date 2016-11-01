UPDATE 3-Coach profit jumps on cuts in inventory, promotions

* 1st-qtr profit jumps 21.8 pct to $117.4 mln
* Shares up as much as 5.7 pct
* Sales up about 1 pct to $1.04 bln
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, updates shares)
By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Nov 1 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported a
21.8 percent jump in quarterly profit as the company cut back on
inventory and promotions in the United States.
Coach's shares climbed as much as 5.7 percent to $37.94 on
Tuesday, their biggest intraday percentage gain in more than
eight months.
The 75-year-old company has cut promotions and pulled
products from more than 250 U.S. department stores in a bid to
regain its cachet after its bags lost their premium status due
to an expansion spree.
The company stood by its fiscal 2017 revenue forecast of a
rise of low to mid-single digits and double-digit growth in
profit on a percentage basis.
Coach's stock will likely trade higher today, driven by the
management's maintained forecast for 2017, despite what appears
to be a tough environment, Stifel analyst Richard Jaffe said.
The company has been hit by a slowdown in sales at
department stores as shoppers spend more on big-ticket items or
buy accessories such as handbags online.
Sales at U.S. department stores will continue to hurt total
performance throughout this fiscal year, Chief Executive Victor
Luis told Reuters. "But that is very much in our plan and the
guidance we've given," he added.
Customers coming to Coach stores are willing to pay full
price or near full price, rather than buy into the brand only
when on discount, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of
research firm Conlumino.
"Coach remains on the right path to rebuilding its brand
image and enhancing profitability," Saunders added.
Coach's North American same-store sales rose about 2
percent, slightly below analysts' average estimate of 2.2
percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
"Metrics such as gross margin and North America comps were
better than feared, while inventory levels were clean," Piper
Jaffray analyst Erinn Murphy said.
Murphy said she expected North American same-store sales to
rise just 0.6 percent.
Gross margin rose to 68.9 percent, in the first quarter
ended Oct. 1, from 67.6 percent a year earlier, while inventory
fell 5 percent.
Net income rose to $117.4 million, or 42 cents per share,
from $96.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Coach earned 45 cents per share.
Net sales rose slightly to $1.04 billion, its slowest growth
in four quarters.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 45 cents per
share and sales of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Monday's close, Coach's shares had risen nearly 10
percent this year.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara, Additional reporting by
Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and
Sai Sachin Ravikumar)