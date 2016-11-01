UPDATE 3-Coach profit jumps on cuts in inventory, promotions

* 1st-qtr profit jumps 21.8 pct to $117.4 mln

* Shares up as much as 5.7 pct

* Sales up about 1 pct to $1.04 bln (Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, updates shares)

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara

Nov 1 Handbag maker Coach Inc reported a 21.8 percent jump in quarterly profit as the company cut back on inventory and promotions in the United States.

Coach's shares climbed as much as 5.7 percent to $37.94 on Tuesday, their biggest intraday percentage gain in more than eight months.

The 75-year-old company has cut promotions and pulled products from more than 250 U.S. department stores in a bid to regain its cachet after its bags lost their premium status due to an expansion spree.

The company stood by its fiscal 2017 revenue forecast of a rise of low to mid-single digits and double-digit growth in profit on a percentage basis.

Coach's stock will likely trade higher today, driven by the management's maintained forecast for 2017, despite what appears to be a tough environment, Stifel analyst Richard Jaffe said.

The company has been hit by a slowdown in sales at department stores as shoppers spend more on big-ticket items or buy accessories such as handbags online.

Sales at U.S. department stores will continue to hurt total performance throughout this fiscal year, Chief Executive Victor Luis told Reuters. "But that is very much in our plan and the guidance we've given," he added.

Customers coming to Coach stores are willing to pay full price or near full price, rather than buy into the brand only when on discount, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.

"Coach remains on the right path to rebuilding its brand image and enhancing profitability," Saunders added.

Coach's North American same-store sales rose about 2 percent, slightly below analysts' average estimate of 2.2 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

"Metrics such as gross margin and North America comps were better than feared, while inventory levels were clean," Piper Jaffray analyst Erinn Murphy said.

Murphy said she expected North American same-store sales to rise just 0.6 percent.

Gross margin rose to 68.9 percent, in the first quarter ended Oct. 1, from 67.6 percent a year earlier, while inventory fell 5 percent.

Net income rose to $117.4 million, or 42 cents per share, from $96.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Coach earned 45 cents per share.

Net sales rose slightly to $1.04 billion, its slowest growth in four quarters.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 45 cents per share and sales of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Monday's close, Coach's shares had risen nearly 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara, Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)