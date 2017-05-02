Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting

May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.

Net sales declined to $995.2 million in the third quarter ended April 1, from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $122.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter, from $112.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)