2013年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Interview-Coach CEO: trends "very similar" at N.America full price stores, outlets

Jan 23 Coach Inc : * Interview-Coach Inc CEO says Q2 trends "very similar" at full price

stores and at factory outlets in n.america * CEO says stores and factory outlets both "heavily affected" on lower traffic

to malls and factory outlets * CEO says "our modest growth was highly profitable"

