BRIEF-Coach CFO gives cautious H2 sales forecast

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Jan 23 Coach Inc : * Exec says saw strength in $400+ handbag assortment, validates larger
opportunity at higher prices * Exec says in March relaunching shoes in about 170 retail stores, and in
select number of flagships, have begun to install shoe salons * CEO says next evolution of brand will encompass a full "head to toe"
expression, with ready-to-wear presentation * CEO says new direction still grounded in accessories, but covers all
categories and price point * CEO some elements to come in spring, fall, with more complete expression by
holiday * CFO gives "more cautious" H2 view, now sees high single-digit sales growth,
flat comp sales in north america
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.