版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Coach CFO sees gross margin around 73 percent for year

Oct 23 Coach Inc : * Expects square footage in China to grow 35 percent this year * Reaffirms its expects total china sales of at least $400 million this year * Says e-Commerce to go live in China next month * CFO sees gross margin around 73 percent for year

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐