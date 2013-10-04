Asia Coal-Australian thermal coal prices flat in Chinese holiday week

PERTH Oct 4 Australian thermal coal prices were
flat this week in thin trading during China's Golden Week
holiday, while Tohoku Electric Power and Glencore
Xstrata set October quarter thermal coal import prices
about 10 percent lower than a year ago.
Australia's Newcastle spot daily index was little changed at
$80.05 per tonne on Thursday, down from $80.09 a week earlier,
data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.
Last Friday, the weekly globalCOAL index closed at $79.59
per tonne, up 5 cents on the week.
A 25,000 tonne cargo traded for $80.50 on the globalCOAL
platform on Thursday.
"It's been a quiet week because of the Golden Week holiday,"
one Singapore-based coal market source said, adding that falling
freight rates may lend some support to the market once Chinese
buyers return next week.
The October contract between Tohoku and Glencore, which
prices coal procured between October 2013 and September 2014,
was priced around $86 per tonne and will be used as the
benchmark for other Japanese utility coal settlements.
The Japanese fiscal year contract for thermal coal for the
year beginning April 1, considered the benchmark for the year,
settled at $95 per tonne.
Australian coal prices have plummeted from the record high
of $130 per tonne seen in 2011, when floods in Australia led to
a supply shortage, as global demand, especially from top
consumer China, has waned.
Chinese domestic coal prices were at a four-year low of 531
yuan ($87) per tonne last week, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim
Steam Coal index.
But some said the Chinese thermal coal market may be on the
cusp of a turnaround.
"Traders suggest downside price risk in China's market is
reportedly small now, suggesting seaborne prices are close to
their floors," UBS said in a note this week.
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said it would launch two
thermal coal futures contracts on Oct. 21, hoping to tap into
growing demand for hedging tools in Asia after the steep drop in
coal prices this year.
Last week, China's first thermal coal futures contract made a strong debut on the Zhengzhou Commodity
Exchange.