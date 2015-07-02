Australia seeks answers after China rejects coal cargoes

SYDNEY, July 2 Australia's government is looking
into allegations by an industry group that Australian coal
cargoes are being unfairly rejected by China.
A powerful mining lobby group in Australia said it was
working with trade ministers over instances where China rejected
cargoes on the grounds they did not meet quality requirements.
Coal is Australia's second-biggest export after iron ore.
The Minerals Council of Australia, which counts some of the
world's biggest coal miners as members, including BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Glencore
, said cargoes were being rejected on grounds they
failed to meet new quality import restrictions introduced on
Jan. 15.
"Australia produces some of the highest quality export coal
in the world so producers have confidence in their product,"
Minerals Council coal division head Greg Evans told Reuters.
"However we have less confidence in the associated testing
protocols as they are not universally applied in a transparent
manner." Evans said.
A spokeswoman for the federal trade minister, Andrew Robb,
said he was aware of concerns raised by the coal industry
regarding the potential trade impact of China's new coal quality
standards.
"The government is doing everything reasonable to resolve
these concerns, and will work together with China to ensure
Australia remains a reliable supplier of high quality coal," she
said.
China's Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately
reached for comment.
China's new rules are not uniform across the country, but
for exporters, the most relevant ones are conducted in cities in
the southern Pearl River Delta, the eastern Yangtze River Delta
and three northern cities including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.
The southeastern cities are the biggest users of imported
Australian coal, given their distance from the bulk of China's
own collieries.
"We have been working with the Commonwealth government
though the Trade and Industry ministers and are hopeful we can
get a resolution," Evans said, adding this could include testing
the coal in Australia before shipment.
China's imports of metallurgical coal declined by 25
percent in the first four months of 2015 from a year ago to
around 15 million tonnes, owing to weak growth in steel output
and increased use of locally mined coal, according to
Australia's Department of Industry and Science.
Chinese steel mills were also reluctant to import coal in
early 2015 because of the risk of prices declining rapidly
during transit.
($1 = 1.3141 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by David
Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)