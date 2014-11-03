RPT-Australia coal mining marks challenge for U.N. green push

(Repeats story first published late Monday; no change to text)
SYDNEY, Nov 3 U.N. calls to curb greenhouse gas
emissions by ending most electricity generation using coal will
face some tough challenges, with coal mining going through a
growth spurt in countries such as Australia.
The U.N on Sunday released a report saying governments could
keep climate change in check at manageable costs but would have
to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2100 to limit risks
of irreversible damage.
Although coal is blamed for contributing to climate change
and causing large amounts of harmful pollution, it remains by
far the most important fuel for power generation at a global
share of around 40 percent.
Australian production of thermal coal is forecast to rise by
8 percent over the next two years to 270 million tonnes,
according to government figures, confirming the nation as the
world's second's biggest-exporter after Indonesia.
By fiscal 2018/19, production will reach 290 million tonnes,
says the Australian Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics, the
government's forecaster.
Australian growth is expected to continue as companies
including Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton
and Glencore earmark capital to dig and acquire
new mines.
Those companies are banking on projections that use of coal
will rise, not fall, in coming decades, creating new markets for
Australian collieries.
Glencore in particular is said to be eyeing an even greater
presence in Australian thermal coal mining under its chief
executive, Ivan Glasenberg, whose recent attempt at a merger
with Rio Tinto was largely structured around combining the two
companies coal assets, according to people familiar with
Glencore's strategy.
The idea was rebuffed by Rio Tinto.
As coal is a plentiful resource, spread globally, and
relatively easy to use in power stations, it is cheaper than
other fuels and therefore particularly attractive for emerging
economies with fast rising electricity demand.
And Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been a strong
advocate of coal, describing it last month as "good for
humanity".
CARBON CAPTURE
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC),
established by the U.N., warned in its report of findings by 800
scientists that to keep a rise in global temperature below 2
degrees Celsius (35.6 Fahrenheit) fossil fuel power generation
in the absence of accompanying carbon capture and storage (CCS)
would need to be phased out by the end of the
century.
"CCS represents a path of least resistance in balancing the
developing world's burgeoning energy demand with the emission
targets scenario presented by the IPCC," said Michael Roche at
the Queensland Resources Council, comprising the nation's
biggest coal miners.
But CCS is expensive and little tested. Last month, Canada's
Saskatchewan Power opened the world's first big CCS
unit at a coal-fired power plant after a C$1.35 billion ($1.21
billion) retrofit.
"Australia's power generators are nowhere near big enough to
meet the costs associated with (CCS) development," said Alan
Oxley, from trade and investment consultants ITS Global.
The size of the challenge is reflected in forecasts for
energy demand growth across Asia, where coal is the fuel of
choice and expected to meet almost 60 percent of demand growth
over the next 20 years, according to Roche.
Already a major supplier to North Asia, Australia is emerging
as a key source of thermal coal for India's growing population
of electricity users, many of whom had been relying on wood and
kerosene to cook food and illuminate their homes.
India's Adani Enterprises has hired consulting
firm Parsons Brinckerhoff to manage contract reviews for its
A$7 billion ($6.11 billion) Carmichael coal mine in Australia
as it looks to start production in three years.
Meanwhile, India's GVK and Australian billionaire Gina
Rinehart have obtained an environmental permit to build their
Alpha Coal project in Australia, moving it a closer to signing
off on a mine it estimates would cost $10 billion to construct.
Environmentalists have attacked the projects as unnecessary
and a way to siphon off capital that might otherwise be
channeled into renewable energy sources.
"The cruel reality is that Australian coal from Carmichael
will not bring us light or power," said Debi Goenka of India's
Conservation Action Trust, which has launched legal proceedings
against Adani over development of the mine.
"Many are not connected to the electricity grid. Those who
are, cannot afford electricity from Australian coal," he said.
But the International Energy Agency projects electricity
demand in India will more than double in the next decade and
that a continued reliance on coal power will require local
supplies to be heavily supplemented with imports.
