版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 13:53 BJT

Australia's Queensland Jan-Sept coal exports hit record -resources council

SYDNEY Oct 13 Despite depressed coal prices, Australian coal exports from the key Australian state of Queensland climbed 12 percent to a record 158.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of this year, industry figures released on Monday showed.

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Michael Roche said the figures compiled by his group confirmed the coal industry's determination to ride out the current price downturn.

"Volume is replacing price, reflected in record export production," Roche said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐