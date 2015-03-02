Have Newcastle coal prices emerged from half a decade of decline?

GRAPHIC: Newcastle coal prices: link.reuters.com/pyt24w
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 2 Prices of thermal coal for export
from Australia's Newcastle port, Asia's benchmark, have soared
30 percent this year. Some analysts are asking themselves: has
coal bottomed after more than half a decade of decline?
Newcastle prices have jumped to more than $80
a tonne from about $60 at the beginning of the year, their
steepest climb over a two-month period since 2010. The price
gains also broke a technical downtrend in place since 2008,
sparking debate as to whether the gains are speculative or
driven by fundamentals. London-headquartered commodities
brokerage Marex Spectron said last week that the price advance
was hardly justified, especially as demand in China slows.
Some traders say prices are likely to be boxed in the $60-90
a tonne range this year. They add that the market is well
supported at $60, which has proven to be a solid price support
level over the last seven years.
Prices are also finding support from what appears to be a
near-term dent in supplies. Glencore Plc said last week
that it planned to cut Australian coal exports by 15 percent in
2015 to ensure mines remain profitable. Other mines have been
shut because of a cyclone that hit Australia's east cost last
month, although the impact was smaller than feared.
"Newcastle thermal coal spot prices (NWC FOB) continue to be
supported by supply disruptions and speculation of potential
force majeure declarations in the aftermath of tropical cyclone
Marcia," ANZ Bank said on Monday.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)