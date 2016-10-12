Peabody and Nippon settle Q4 metallurgical coal contract price at $200/t- sources

SYDNEY Oct 12 Peabody Energy Corp
and Nippon Steel have set the fourth quarter
metallurgical coal contract benchmark at $200 a tonne, a 116
percent hike over the previous quarter, underscoring a
resurgence in Asia's appetite for coal and reflecting the recent
mark-up in spot cargoes, two sources confirmed on Wednesday.
"The settlement was done at $200, and we expect the other
buyers and sellers to use that as the reference for the
quarter," one source close to the negotiations said.
