Peabody and Nippon settle Q4 metallurgical coal contract price at $200/t- sources

SYDNEY Oct 12 Peabody Energy Corp and Nippon Steel have set the fourth quarter metallurgical coal contract benchmark at $200 a tonne, a 116 percent hike over the previous quarter, underscoring a resurgence in Asia's appetite for coal and reflecting the recent mark-up in spot cargoes, two sources confirmed on Wednesday.

"The settlement was done at $200, and we expect the other buyers and sellers to use that as the reference for the quarter," one source close to the negotiations said.

