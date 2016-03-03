Workers at Colombia's Cerrejon coal mine vote in favor of strike

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
BOGOTA, March 3 Union workers at Cerrejon, Colombia's largest coal mine, have voted in favor of a strike, the union said on Thursday, amid a dispute with the company over wages and benefits.
The Sintracarbon union has 10 days to declare the start date for the strike, leader Jairo Quiroz said.
Cerrejon is a joint venture between BHP Billiton Ltd , Anglo American Plc and Glencore Xstrata. It has been producing coal in Colombia since the mid-1980s under a concession that runs until 2033. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.