版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 01:54 BJT

Goldman Sachs' CNR to ship coal via public Colombia port - source

BOGOTA Feb 2 Goldman Sachs mining affiliate CNR has reached a deal with a public port in Colombia to load its coal shipments which have been suspended for a year after its own docks fell foul of environmental regulations, a port source told Reuters on Monday.

CNR or Colombian Natural Resources will export via the Carbosan terminal at the publicly owned Santa Marta port, the source said, but he could not ascertain from when. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐