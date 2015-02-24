UPDATE 1-Colombia gov't forecasts 10 pct increase in 2015 coal output

(Adds coal prices, production by company, background)
BOGOTA Feb 24 Colombia, the world's
fourth-biggest coal exporter, expects to produce 97.8 million
tonnes of the fossil fuel this year, up 10 percent from 88.6
million tonnes in 2014, the government's UPME energy planning
department said on Tuesday.
Coal output last year fell only slightly short of the
government's original target of 89.1 million tonnes even with
long-running logistics strife affecting its second-biggest coal
producer, U.S.-based Drummond Co Inc and sliding
international prices.
Cesar province is expected to produce 54.3 million tonnes.
Neighboring Guajira, where Colombia's top producer Cerrejon
operates, would produce 36.6 million tonnes. The rest would come
from other provinces with smaller output.
Most of Colombia's coal is shipped to Europe where countries
including Germany, France and Italy burn it for power
generation.
European API2 2015 coal futures edged up 0.3
percent to $61.20 a tonne on Tuesday, after rebounding in recent
weeks from a nine-year low of $55.60 hit on Jan. 26. Prices last
February were around $73 and around $99 this time two years ago.
Cerrejon, a joint-venture between Anglo American Plc
, BHP Billiton Ltd and Glencore Plc
produced around 34.4 million tonnes in 2014 according
to the government.
Drummond followed with 26.8 million tonnes produced last
year. Glencore's Prodeco produced about 12.6 million tonnes and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Colombia Natural Resources
mined just under 870,000 tonnes.
