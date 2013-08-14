Colombia coal output dips 13.4 pct in a turbulent 2013

BOGOTA Aug 14 Colombia's coal production fell
13.4 percent in the first half of 2013 to 40.5 million tonnes,
the National Mining Agency said on Wednesday, attributing the
drop to strike actions and logistics disruption.
The country's coal sector has had a turbulent year so far
with a month-long strike at the biggest miner Cerrejon in
February and another which began on July 23 and is still
continuing at smaller rival Drummond.
Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal exporter, cut its target
for 2013 coal production to 94 million tonnes earlier this year
as a result of turmoil in the sector. As well as the strikes,
the environmental regulator ANLA temporarily closed down a key
mine-to-port railway and halted ship loading by Drummond.
Royalties paid to the government by mining companies tumbled
26 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same
period a year earlier, to 513 billion pesos ($272.5 million)
down from 689 million pesos, the agency said.
Though Colombia is not a major coal producer in absolute
terms, it is one of the biggest players in the sea-borne or
export coal trade since the world's largest coal producers like
the United States and China, consume most of their own output.