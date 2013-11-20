Colombia government seeks work-around to coal mining deadline

版本:
BOGOTA Nov 20 Colombia's government is seeking ways to enable miners to continue exporting coal even if they have not switched to automated loading by a Jan. 1 deadline, a mining ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
