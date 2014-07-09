Mechanics at Colombia coal mines strike, could hit output -union

BRIEF-Crane Co. elects new director
* Crane Co - announced that its board of directors has elected Charles Mcclure, Jr. as a director of Crane Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, July 9 Mechanics at Colombia's main coal mining companies, including Cerrejon and Drummond, went on strike on Wednesday over pay and conditions, a stoppage that will affect output if it continues long enough, a union leader told Reuters.
The roughly 3,500 employees from maintenance contractor Dimantec have downed tools after rejecting a pay offer from the company, leaving mining companies at risk of having to scale down or halt operations if machinery cannot be kept running. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BWXT awarded $76 million contract to manufacture common missile compartment tube assemblies for submarines