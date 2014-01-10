版本:
Colombia port says could handle some Drummond, CNR coal

BOGOTA Jan 10 Colombia's Santa Marta port has capacity to handle 20,000 tonnes daily of coal on behalf of U.S. miner Drummond and Goldman Sachs' CNR should they request it, an official from the port told Reuters on Friday, after the two companies' port facilities were shut down by a new environmental law.
