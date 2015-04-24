Work on controversial Colombia coal railway blocked by residents

| CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 24
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 24 Engineering work
ordered by Colombia's constitutional court that would allow the
country's main coal railway to operate at night was blocked by
protesters shortly after the work got under way this week, a
Mines and Energy Ministry official said on Friday.
The Fenoco railway, owned and operated by a consortium of
coal miners including U.S.-based Drummond Co Inc and
Glencore's Colombian coal unit, Prodeco, was ordered in February
to cease overnight operations because of complaints about dust
and noise.
The court restriction that has limited the country's coal
exports could be lifted once gabions, or walls of rock, have
been installed alongside the rails to reduce noise, but a group
of residents blocked the start of construction on Thursday.
"They are blocking the works. Today Fenoco is going to
request police presence," Pedro Enrique Perico, head of
corporate mining at the Mines and Energy Ministry, told
reporters at the congress of the Colombian Mining Association.
The residents live in the town of Bosconia, in the northern
province of Cesar. The Fenoco railway passes through that town
on its route between the coal mines and ports on the Caribbean
coast. The rail line was originally built to carry passengers.
Perico said the ministry had been informed of the situation
by Fenoco. He had no additional details on the blockade.
The railway's capacity has been cut by a fourth due to the
ban on overnight use. Drummond says it is rescheduling some
shipments of coal as supplies are no longer reaching the port
fast enough to keep pace with the arrival of ships.
Perico estimated the construction of the rock sound buffer
would take around two months, but a regional tribunal would need
several more weeks to evaluate whether it met the standards to
address the complaints.
Perico said some of the residents who had complained had
built 210 homes illegally within the 30 meter (32.8 yard) margin
alongside the track. But the court ruled in their favor because
it also took into account the well-being of residents outside
that zone, Perico said.
He said some residents were demanding that the railway be
rerouted away from Bosconia altogether.
Colombia's biggest coal miner, joint-venture Cerrejon, is
not affected by Fenoco's problems because its mines are farther
north and it has a private railway.
