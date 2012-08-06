U.S. business group challenges EPA mercury rule

WASHINGTON Aug 6 The biggest U.S. business
lobby group said Monday it has petitioned a federal appeals
court to invalidate environmental regulations it claims will
lead to sweeping electricity blackouts by forcing coal-fired
power plants to close.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it filed a
friend-of-the-court brief with a broader business coalition in
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday to
challenge the Environmental Protection Agency's "Utility MACT"
rule, which aims to reduce emissions of mercury and other
hazardous air pollutants from coal-fired power plants.
The federal agency's Mercury Air Toxics Standards are
scheduled to take effect in 2015.
The EPA's opponents said the rule will result in the
shutdown, modification and replacement of numerous power plants
and will require new gas pipeline and electric transmission
infrastructure to be built.
"At a price tag of at least $10 billion, EPA's Utility MACT
rule is one of the most expensive regulations ever for power
plants, and has already resulted in the announced shutdown of
numerous coal-fired power plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio
and West Virginia, with more sure to come," the chamber's
lawyers said.
The chamber said the EPA has ignored requests by utilities
to give them more time to comply with the mercury emission
curbs.
It also said the EPA violated the Clean Air Act by using a
flawed methodology to set emissions standards that are
unachievable for coal plants because the necessary pollution
control technologies don't exist.
"EPA's current floor-setting approach has led to
circumstances in which virtually all existing facilities in
certain source categories will have to shut down, and new
sources will likely never be built because of the inability to
achieve the standards," the chamber said in its brief.
The utility MACT rule is one of several EPA rules being
challenged in courts by utilities.
The power industry is awaiting a ruling in the coming days
by the appeals court on the EPA's proposed cross-state air
pollution act, which targets sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide
emissions in the power sector.
Energy analysts at Eurasia Group, an independent political
risk consultancy, said in a research note that while the utility
MACT will continue to face legal challenges, its largest
challenge would come if presumptive Republican presidential
nominee Mitt Romney wins the November elections.
"Republican contender Mitt Romney has pointed to the utility
MACT rule as one of his main objectives once in office, and is
expected to work with Congress repeal the rule," the research
note said.
The analysts estimated that as much as 34 gigawatts of
coal-fired capacity would close if the utility MACT moves
forward. That would be nearly 10 percent of current coal
generating capacity.
Vickie Patton, general counsel to the Environmental Defense
Fund, said the chamber was resorting to scare tactics and
blocking progress on a law she said would create new jobs and
protect public health.
"While many of the nation's power companies are charting a
path to clean air for our families and our communities, the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce is using the same old scare tactics to
delay, deny and obstruct," she told Reuters.
"Americans know better. We know that removing toxic mercury,
arsenic and acid gases from our children's lives will mean a
stronger America."