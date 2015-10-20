Glencore woes cast shadow over coal M&A

| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Oct 20 Glencore's efforts to
reduce debts to turn around its share price will limit its
ability to do deals on coal assets and its absence is expected
to slow consolidation in the depressed sector.
As the largest shipper of thermal coal, Glencore has been
omnipresent in deals concerning assets in the sector, where a
glut of supply has sent prices to multi-year lows, prompting
expectations for a wave of consolidation among miners.
This changed in September, however, when Glencore succumbed
to shareholder pressure and announced plans to reduce its debt
to $20 billion from the current $30 billion, including a share
issue and asset sales.
"Glencore, if they had been financially powerful, would have
accelerated the consolidation of the thermal coal industry," a
trader at a mining company said.
Glencore declined to comment on its ability to make
acquisitions.
The mining and trading company's overhaul is expected to tie
its hands on even the most attractive of deals, shrinking the
pool of potential buyers of coal assets, which was already
suffering from a withdrawal of investors conscious of the
environmental impact of coal power.
"At the moment they're (Glencore) focused on sorting out
their own house. It's good news for anyone else who is a buyer,
it's one less significant natural buyer in the market," Neil
Passmore, chief executive of corporate finance advisory firm
Hannam & Partners, said on the sidelines of the Coaltrans world
coal conference in Barcelona.
"If you're a seller it's bad news. Your shortlist of people
who can move quickly, and are probably always there at some sort
of price - one of those guys is now largely out of the market."
Traders said that prior to its plan to cut debts, Glencore
was in competition with X2 Resources - the private equity fund
set up by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis - for coal assets
including Rio Tinto's Australian Hunter Valley
Operations and Mount Thorley Warkworth mines.
"Without Glencore there, obviously the competitive tension
is much reduced and I would assume that Mick Davis and his
bankers are already in discussion with Rio," a trader said.
"Without the realistic prospect of Glencore bidding in
competition then presumably X2 is able to be a bit more
aggressive with their pricing."
Glencore's last deal before its debt-reduction plan kicked
in was the acquisition of Vale's Australian Integra
coal mine with Bloomfield Group in August.
The unprecedented shareholder pressure over the past six
months at Glencore has cautioned its private rivals to
think twice before going public or amassing large physical
assets.
Privately held trade houses Vitol, Trafigura, Mercuria and
Gunvor are not as asset-heavy as Glencore, focussing instead on
their core trading activities.
This month Trafigura and Vitol raised over $10 billion via
syndicated loans but the funds were not expected to be used on
any large asset acquisitions.
"I'm sure that Trafigura and Vitol are not going to go out
buying assets, I'm sure they're just raising funds to shore up
their core businesses, the trading business," a mining-focussed
private equity investor said.
"Their appetite for mining assets is reduced."
