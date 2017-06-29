FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Coal India betting big on renewables, says minister
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 早上8点36分 / 2 天前

Coal India betting big on renewables, says minister

2 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, June 29 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world's largest miner of the dirty fuel, will generate 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable electricity this year as part of its plan to produce as much as 10 GW clean power in total, a federal minister said on Thursday.

State companies such as Coal India and NTPC Ltd, the country's biggest thermal power producer, are planning to aggressively spend on solar projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal push for renewable energy.

"This is a contribution towards a better planet, towards greening the country and greening the world," said Piyush Goyal, Minister for Coal, Power and Renewable Energy, at an event.

"It's a little bit of a contradiction that I have to keep the coal industry also going while I ensure large-scale outreach in the renewable sector ..."

He did not give a timeline for Coal India's 10 GW target.

The renewable energy industry is already booming in India. Solar power generation capacity has more than tripled in three years to over 12 GW, as Modi targets raising energy generation from all renewable sources to 175 GW by 2022.

Indian solar power plant developers - including companies backed by Japan's Softbank and Goldman Sachs - are meanwhile quoting ever-lower tariffs in auctions to win big projects, raising the possibility of clean power outpricing fossil fuel energy in the near future even without direct government subsidy.

"Certainly in the long run renewable energy will be far cheaper than thermal power," Goyal said. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below