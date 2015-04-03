UPDATE 1-Rio, Tohoku set annual coal contract at price down 17 pct y/y -Nikkei

(Adds comments of other buyers and traders)
TOKYO, April 3 Tohoku Electric Power
has agreed an annual thermal-coal import deal at prices 17
percent lower than a year ago with Rio Tinto ,
after not coming to terms with longtime supplier Glencore
, the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.
The move surprised traders and buyers and left them
wondering whether the agreement would be considered the
benchmark Australian coal price for Japanese utilities as had
been the case with Tohoku's and Glencore's dealings. Australia
is by far the biggest thermal coal supplier to Japan.
Global mining giant Rio Tinto and Tohoku Electric settled on
a price in the upper $67 range per tonne for coal from Australia
for the fiscal year beginning April 1, around 50 percent below
the peak of $130 hit in fiscal 2011, the Nikkei said.
A Tohoku spokesman confirmed an agreement has been reached
with a resource major other than Glencore, but declined to
comment on other details of the contract. He would not say
whether the company expected the deal to become the benchmark.
A trader and a buyer contacted by Reuters said they had
heard indirectly that the price was set at $67.80 a tonne.
Tohoku had been negotiating prices with Glencore, the
world's biggest thermal coal exporter, but the two sides have
not come to terms so far this year, the paper said, saying Rio
Tinto may handle the price talks going forward.
"We were really surprised that Tohoku signed the first deal
with Rio, instead of Glencore," a Japanese trader who declined
to be named said.
"We assume this was because Glencore kept asking for prices
above $70," he said.
Buyers also said they were disappointed by the price as spot
prices have plunged to below $60 a tonne recently.
Asian benchmark thermal coal from Australia's Newcastle
terminal has fallen nearly 10 percent this year,
last settling at $56.85 a tonne. The price has lost more than 60
percent since early 2011.
"The agreed price came a bit too high, but I guess Tohoku
was obliged to accept it in order to secure a stable source of
high-quality coal," another buyer said.
In past years, coal contracted annually by Japan - about 60
million tonnes - typically settled at around a $7-per-tonne
premium to spot prices.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom
Hogue)