S.Korea WP buys 130,000 T coal, 60,000 fuel oil

UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
SEOUL Nov 1 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 130,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal via a tender on Monday and a combined 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tenders on Tuesday, a company source said.
While declining to give price and suppliers details for the steaming coal, the source said the utility had purchased the two 30,000-tonne oil products from Vitol SA at premiums $25 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.
The coal of minimum 5,700 kcal/kg will arrive between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10, 2013 and the oil products will arrive at the port of Pyongtaek in November. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2 week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop (Updates trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, retreating further from a one-month high, amid lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase.
* Lonza and Selecta Biosciences announce manufacturing agreement for Anc80-AAV-based gene therapy for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia