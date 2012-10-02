版本:
S.Korea EWP buys coal via spot, term tenders

SEOUL, Oct 2 Korea East West Power Co (EWP) has
bought steaming coal via spot and five-year term tenders closed
on Sept. 19, a company source said on Tuesday.
    The utility purchased 65,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal of
4,600 kcal/kg via a spot tender from Klandee Resources Pte Ltd,
the source said, but did not give any price information.
    EWP also purchased a combined 710,000 tonnes per year of
4,600 kcal/kg coal in term tenders, more than double from
260,000 tonnes per year it originally sought. 
The price was around $73 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis, the source added. 
    The company passed on another term tender seeking 260,000
tonnes per year of 5,100 kcal/kg coal, she said.
    
    Details of the purchase from term tenders are as follows:
    TONNES/Y  SUPPLIER             ORIGIN    ARRIVAL
    320,000   Cloud Peak Energy    US        Oct 2012-Sept 2017
              
    260,000   Klandee Resources    Indonesia Oct 2012-Sept 2017
    130,000   PT Berau Coal Energy Indonesia Oct 2012-Sept 2017

