S.Korea KOSEP buys coal via spot, term tenders

SEOUL, Oct 18 Korea South East Power Co Ltd
(KOSEP) bought steaming coal via spot and term tenders on Oct.
9, a company source said on Thursday. 
    Details of the purchases are as follow:
    --spot tender
    TONNE   SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER    PRICE(FOB/T)  ORIGIN
  
    150,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg   Cloud Peak  $69           U.S.
                                Energy Inc
                                
    *Note:  The tender for coal with minimum 5,500 kcal/kg was
canceled. The product will arrive between Jan. 1 and March 31,
2013. NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is
for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants.  
     --term tenders
    TONNE/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER   PRICE(FOB/T)  ORIGIN
    460,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg  Cloud Peak $72           Russia
                               Energy Inc
                               Sojitz Corp              U.S.
                               
                               Trafigura                India
                               Beheer BV
                               
    420,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg  Whitehaven $79        Australia
                               Coal Ltd
                               
    *Note: All the products above will arrive between Jan. 1,
2013 and Dec. 31, 2015. The procurement is for Samcheonpo and
Yeonghung power plants.

