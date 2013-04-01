版本:
S.Korea's KOSPO buys 136,000 T coal for May

April 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has
bought a combined 136,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal for May
arrival via tenders closed on March 25, a source from the
utility said on Monday. 
    Details of the purchase are as follows:      
    TONNES  SUPPLIER                      PRICE(FOB/T)
    68,000  Bulk Trading SA               around $76
    68,000  Glencore International AG     around $76
    * Note : The coal products will arrive between May 1 and May
15, 2013. The procurement is for the Hadong power plant.

 (Reporting By Narae Kim and Jane Chung; Editing By Anupama
Dwivedi)
