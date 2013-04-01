S.Korea's KOSPO buys 136,000 T coal for May

April 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought a combined 136,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal for May arrival via tenders closed on March 25, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 68,000 Bulk Trading SA around $76 68,000 Glencore International AG around $76 * Note : The coal products will arrive between May 1 and May 15, 2013. The procurement is for the Hadong power plant. (Reporting By Narae Kim and Jane Chung; Editing By Anupama Dwivedi)