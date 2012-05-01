UPDATE 2-Supply glut drives Europe coal prices to 2-year lows

* Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp coal prices fall to $86/t
* U.S., Colombia shipments aggravate European glut
* Price drop seen likely to continue
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, May 1 European coal prices slumped to a
two-year low on Tuesday with market players citing growing
oversupply as large shipments from the United States and
Colombia aggravated a glut in the region after an unusually warm
winter.
Prices fell despite healthy use by power generators in
countries including Germany, where profitability of power
generation from coal now stands at the highest levels since 2008
compared with more expensive natural gas.
But Europe's high coal stockpiles, alongside shrinking
consumption of coal in the United States due to booming shale
gas production and tighter environmental regulations, will most
likely lead to a further price drop, analysts and traders said.
"There has been a persistent belief, a delusion, that the
market couldn't fall below $100 and stay there this year, but it
has to fall further - there is simply too much coal,
everywhere," a source at one of Europe's largest utilities said.
Europe has been burdened by a glut of thermal coal following
a very warm winter which cut generator demand and saw prices
coming down by almost a third since October, when coal traded at
$120 a tonne.
On Tuesday, prompt European delivered coal prices fell to
their lowest since May 2010 with a trade at $86.25 a tonne
delivered in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) area on the
globalCOAL trading platform, traders said.
The trade at $86.25 represented a discount of $3.25 to
equivalent API2 coal swaps benchmarks, signalling the start of a
long-awaited bout of selling.
Normally the physical and the swap markets are more closely
aligned and a discount of physical coal to swaps is usually seen
as an indicator of market weakness.
"Almost the whole market has been in denial for many months
about how bearish the situation is, but there is no defence that
I can see for European prices," one major European trader said.
Barclays Capital said in a research note that pressure on
prices will rise in the summer as the increase in daylight hours
will help renewable energy, solar in particular, take a larger
share from coal in countries where renewables make up a
significant share of the energy mix.
U.S. SHIPMENTS AGGRAVATE OVERSUPPLY
The broad consensus forecast early in 2012 was for a year of
two halves for thermal coal - a weak first half followed by a
gradual price rise on the back of general economic recovery
.
In February, only one out of 25 analysts polled by Reuters
predicted European DES ARA average prices of under $100 a tonne
and even among end-users, few expected to see
prices below that level.
According to a Macquarie Bank research note on Tuesday, last
year's swings in the euro versus the dollar accounted for
significant changes in European prices but more recent trends
suggest weakness related in particular to coal.
"Availability of U.S. tonnes appears to be the main reason,"
the note said.
The U.S. coal mining industry has seen a permanent,
structural change from domestic supplier to one of the world's
biggest exporters as miners chase foreign sales after the
collapse of a domestic market due to cheap gas.
The United States will export nearly 50 million tonnes of
thermal coal this year, rising to nearly 60 million by 2015 and
the country will remain a large supplier to both the Atlantic
and Pacific markets.
This flow has been a major factor in depressing benchmark
prices and will continue to do so unless Asia, led by China,
n e eds enough coal to absorb the global surplus - which is
estimated at between 12 million and 50 million tonnes.
Based on imports this year to date, China is likely to
import around 160 million tonnes of thermal coal, according to
Credit Suisse, higher than last year but not enough to alter the
market's balance dramatically.
Strong margins to generate power from coal rather than gas
in most of Europe will mean most of the huge inventories
weighing on prompt prices will be consumed by the year's end but
analysts said this will not be enough to help prices recover.
"With Europe still in recession and gradually crawling out,
stockpiles will be drawn down very slowly but much will depend
on the weather," said Marcus Garvey, London-based commodities
analyst with Credit Suisse.
"We expect a creep, a grind upwards for prices in general
this year but we don't see Europe as a catalyst for price
recovery, more that Europe would be less of a drag on prices
than it has been," he added.