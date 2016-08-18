UPDATE 1-After years of pain, coal becomes one of the hottest commodities of 2016

* Australian coal prices have rallied 35 percent since June
* Goldman Sachs lifts its price forecasts by 30-38 pct
* Rally driven by Chinese mining curbs, strong Asian demand
* Australian miners stand to benefit most
(Adds Whitehaven comments, share price recovery)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Less than a year after the
coal industry was declared to be in terminal decline, the fossil
fuel has staged its steepest price rally in over half a decade,
making it one of the hottest major commodities.
Cargo prices for Australian thermal coal from its Newcastle
terminal, seen as the Asian benchmark, have
soared over 35 percent since mid-June to more than one-year
highs of almost $70 a tonne, pushed by surprise increases in
Chinese imports.
"Coal markets, after five years of declining prices, appear
to have found a bottom in the first quarter," Australia's
Whitehaven Coal said on Thursday, as its shares hit a
three-year high on the release of its annual results.
"Reasons for the increase in prices include mine closures in
Indonesia, United States and Australia and policy change by
Chinese authorities," Whitehaven said, adding it was confident
that coal prices will rise.
Goldman Sachs, reversing a gloomy outlook it issued
last September, said this week restrictions on domestic
production by Chinese regulators had turned coal "into one of
the best performing commodities so far this year."
Global mining majors like Glencore and Anglo
American, but also regional Asian players like
Whitehaven and Thailand's Banpu, are reaping the
benefits.
All four have seen their shares rise sharply, particularly
since China in April cut mine operating days by 16 percent in a
bid to help meet its target of reducing capacity by 250 million
tonnes this year.
Banpu, which operates several export mines across
Asia-Pacific, said this week that it expects to sell its 2016
coal supplies at an average price of over $50 a tonne, up from a
previous target of $47 to $48 per tonne.
The price recovery is an unexpected boon for miners, who
were hit hard by a years-long downturn, and stands in sharp
contrast to previous calls by Goldman and the International
Energy Agency (IEA), who said last year that coal was in
terminal decline.
As a result of China's surprise move, Goldman said there was
now "support (for) global prices for the foreseeable future."
The bank raised its three, six and 12 month price forecasts
to $65/$62/$60 per tonne for Newcastle coal, up as much as 38
percent from its previous outlook.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Coal has also been garnering support from Asian industrial
powerhouses Japan and South Korea, while demand remains firm in
India, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Japan and South Korea have both said they want to expand
future coal imports while reducing more expensive imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG).
China's power consumption has also risen against
expectations, jumping 8.2 percent from a year ago in July to
reach 552.3 billion kilowatt hours.
While almost all thermal coal miners were hit by the
previous price decline, and most shut or sold assets, those left
with the best assets now stand to benefit from the rebound.
The biggest winners are those with mines in Australia,
thanks to the high average quality of its coal.
Whitehaven said it was confident its high quality coals will
continue to attract a premium price.
Shares of Anglo American, a major thermal coal miner
in Australia, have also recovered from record lows earlier this
year of around 2.2 pounds to around 8.7 pounds.
Glencore, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter
with huge Australian operations, has also seen its shares soar
from around 70 pence early this year to nearly 2 pounds.
Glencore was not available for comment ahead of reporting
its half-year results on Aug. 24.
Other miners have not been able to benefit from coal's 2016
boom.
Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, has
seen its output fall during the lull, and its miners are unable
to raise production due to debt constraints.
($1 = 0.7762 pounds)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Additional reporting by Sonali
Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)