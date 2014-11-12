Trading of coal financial instruments in Europe to soar - Prospex

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Trading of coal via financial
instruments in Europe is likely to jump 30 percent to 3,800
tonnes this year, boosted by demand from producers, commodity
traders and hedge funds, according to a report by energy
research company Prospex.
Prospex said low prices and volatility had encouraged
traders and power producers to trade bigger positions, more
often, in pursuit of profitability, while improvements in
clearing trades had made the process easier and less risky.
"The financial coal trading business is booming. On a
five-year view, we expect the market will nearly double in size
between 2010 and the end of 2014," said the report, abstracts of
which were made available to Reuters ahead of publication.
The "paper" market for coal -- essentially tradable
contracts for future delivery -- is considerably bigger than the
tonnage of physical coal changing hands, for which there are no
precise figures.
While a number of banks have recently pulled out of European
coal trading, big global commodity merchants such as Vitol
, Mercuria and Gunvor are filling the
vacuum, driven by their interests in the physical coal market.
Prospex estimated that based on average coal prices, which
are historically low, the value of the European trading market
should be worth around a record $289 billion this year,
representing 69 percent of the worldwide paper coal trade.
In 2013, the market rose by 32 percent over 2012 and in
2012, the year-on-year growth rate had been 15 percent, it said.
The biggest trading segment is the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) port range, where overseas
coal arrives.
Prospex said the volumes of coal traded on paper for
ARA-delivery was 10.4 times the total consumption of thermal
coal in Europe last year.
Only the well-established Dutch and UK gas trading markets
had higher so-called churn factors of 21.8 and 21.6
respectively, Prospex said. In power, Germany was the most
advanced market at 7.3.
The leading European coal clearer is CME Group followed by
the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).
Coal-fired power plants provide around a quarter of EU power
generation. Profitability hinges on price competition with gas
and the cost of CO2 avoidance.
