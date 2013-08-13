South African coal prices rise on strike talk, higher demand

* S Africa coal now at a premium to US/Russian/Colombian
* Wage dispute and pre-winter buying drive prices
* India is a major buyer of South African coal
By John McGarrity
LONDON, Aug 13 South African physical coal is
trading higher than the equivalent European contract for the
first time in six weeks, as unions in the world's fifth largest
exporter declared a dispute over wages and buyers stocked up
ahead of winter.
South Africa is a major supplier of coal to large developing
economies China and India, and is expected to step up exports to
Europe in the fourth quarter as part of a deal said to have been
done by a trading house to ship 3.5 million tonnes to terminals
in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA).
South African coal for September delivery settled at $74.50
per tonne on Monday, compared with $74.10 for Colombian, U.S.
and Russian origin coal, wiping out a $5 premium for the
European physical coal benchmark seen just two weeks ago.
South Africa's Business Day newspaper reported on Tuesday
that talks between coal producers and unions had reached a
stalemate, meaning the government was likely to mediate in the
dispute over wages in an attempt to avoid costly strikes.
The country's Richard's Bay terminal handled 68.5 million
tonnes of exports last year, mostly thermal coal, and a strike
at its coal mines later this year could have a major impact on
shipments, traders said.
Most of South Africa's export grade coal is produced by
Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore
Xstrata.
"India in particular stepped up buying in recent months of
South African coal as power stations needed more imports and
took advantage of weaker prices," said one trader.
South Africa exports around a third of its thermal coal to
India, where high grades are mixed with lower standard
Indonesian coal to burn in big new power stations operated by
companies including Adani Power, Reliance Power
and Tata Power.
South Africa exported 6.2 million tonnes of coal in July, up
from 5.3 million in June and 4.3 million in May, figures from
the Richard's Bay terminal show.
INDIAN DEMAND
India, which is the world's second biggest importer of
thermal coal, looks likely to step up demand in the coming
months as an extra 12 gigawatts of coal-fired power is added to
the grid in 2013, according to a forecast from Macquarie Bank.
The country's largest power company NTPC on Tuesday issued
seven tenders to buy 5 million tonnes of coal to make up for a
shortfall in local supply.
Indian power companies are looking increasingly to imports
to try and avoid a repeat of a huge a power cut in 2012 that was
partly blamed on inadequate stocks of the fuel.
Prices for European physical coal have fallen around $3
since late July despite a three-week strike at U.S. coal miner
Drummond's operations in Colombia, which has so far removed
around 1.5 million tonnes from the market.
Plentiful supply from other producers in the Americas and
Russia has avoided sustained tightness in prompt contracts,
traders said.
However, ARA coal for November delivery is changing hands at
a $2.60 premium as utilities book cargoes to stock up at a time
power demand starts to rise sharply in the northern hemisphere.