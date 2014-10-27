S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 490,000 T of coal for Jan-March

SEOUL, Oct 27 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) bought 490,000 tonnes of coal for shipment
between January to March via a tender closed on Oct. 23, a
source from the utility said on Monday.
The utility purchased the Indonesian products from three
suppliers including Trafigura, Macquarie
and Vitol.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
TONNES SPECIFICATION(NAR) PRICE(FOB/T) PORT
490,000 4,700-4,900kcal/kg around $60-61 Boryeong
* Note: NAR stands for Net As Received, and price is
reported on a 6,080kcal basis.
(Reporting By Kahyun Yang; Editing by Sunil Nair)