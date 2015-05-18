版本:
S.Korea's KOSPO buys 148,000 T coal for July

SEOUL, May 18 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd
(KOSPO) bought 148,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal
for July shipment via a tender closed on May 14, a source from
the utility said on Monday.
    The utility initially sought to purchase a total of 308,000
tonnes of steaming coal via two spot tenders but passed on one,
it said without elaborating.
    The source declined to disclose price information, but other
details are as follows:
    TONNES     SPECIFICATION(NCV)     SUPPLIER
    148,000    min. 4,700kcal/kg      Trafigura and Avra
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. Consignments
will arrive at Hadong port.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

