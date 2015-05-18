S.Korea's KOSPO buys 148,000 T coal for July

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
SEOUL, May 18 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 148,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal for July shipment via a tender closed on May 14, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility initially sought to purchase a total of 308,000 tonnes of steaming coal via two spot tenders but passed on one, it said without elaborating. The source declined to disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER 148,000 min. 4,700kcal/kg Trafigura and Avra * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. Consignments will arrive at Hadong port. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.