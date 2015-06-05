S.Korea's EWP buys 1 mln T coal for July-Aug

SEOUL, June 5 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP)
bought a total of 1 million tonnes of steaming coal for July and
August loading via two tenders on behalf of South Korean power
generators, a source from the utility said on Friday.
For the higher calorific coal tender, the utility purchased
650,000 tonnes of Australian products with a Net Calorific Value
(NCV) of 5,700kcal/kg from Glencore Int'l AG at a
price slightly below $54 per tonne on a free-on-board-trimmed
basis.
For the lower calorific coal tender, the utility purchased 5
cargoes totaling 350,000 Indonesian products with NCV of
4,600kcal/kg from Trafigura, KCH and Mercuria. The product was
priced below $51 per tonne on a free-on-board-trimmed basis.
Loading for the higher calorific products will be in August,
and in July for the lower calorific ones.
* Note: The reported price is on a 6,080kcal/kg basis.
