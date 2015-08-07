S.Korea's KOMIPO buys up to 545,000 T coal for Sept-Oct

SEOUL, Aug 7 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO)
has bought up to 545,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in
September and October via tenders closed on July 31, a source
from the utility said on Friday.
Details of the purchase minimum net calorific value (NCV) of
4,600 kcal/kg are as follows:
TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER ORIGIN
140,000 around $49 Flame SA Indonesia
STX Corp
50,000-70,000 around $49 Samsung C&T Corp Russia
210,000 around $49 Flame SA Indonesia
Avra
Glencore Int'l AG
Details of the purchase of minimum NCV of 5,300kcal/kg are
as follows:
TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER ORIGIN
125,000 around $49 Total Australia
* Note: Procurement is for the Boryeong Power Plant. Prices
reported above are based on a 6,080kcal/kg basis.
