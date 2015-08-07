版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 7日 星期五 14:34 BJT

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys up to 545,000 T coal for Sept-Oct

SEOUL, Aug 7 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO)
has bought up to 545,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in
September and October via tenders closed on July 31, a source
from the utility said on Friday.
    Details of the purchase minimum net calorific value (NCV) of
4,600 kcal/kg are as follows:
    TONNES          PRICE(FOB/T)  SUPPLIER             ORIGIN
    140,000         around $49    Flame SA             Indonesia
                                  STX Corp
                                  
    50,000-70,000   around $49    Samsung C&T Corp     Russia
                                  
    210,000         around $49    Flame SA             Indonesia
                                  Avra
                                  Glencore Int'l AG
                                  
    
    Details of the purchase of minimum NCV of 5,300kcal/kg are
as follows:
    TONNES          PRICE(FOB/T)  SUPPLIER             ORIGIN
    125,000         around $49    Total                Australia
    
    * Note: Procurement is for the Boryeong Power Plant. Prices
reported above are based on a 6,080kcal/kg basis.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐