S.Korea's EWP buys 1.13 mln T/Y for 2015-2020

Oct 6 South Korea's East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP)
bought 1.13 million tonnes of steaming coal per year
between 2015 and 2020 via three term tenders closed on Monday, a
source from the utility said on Tuesday.
The utility declined to disclose price information, but
other details are as follows:
TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER ORIGIN
390,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG Australia
390,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Carbo One Russia
350,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG Australia/
Indonesia
* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The contract
period for all tenders is December 2015 to June 2020.
(Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)