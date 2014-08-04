S.Korea buys 148,000 T of coal for Oct-Nov

SEOUL, Aug 4 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 148,000 tonnes of Indonesian steaming coal for shipment between October and November via a tender closed on July 31, a source from the utility said Monday. The shipment will arrive at Hadong, the source added, but declined to disclose supplier information. Other details are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER ARRIVAL 148,000 min. 4,800kcal/kg Trafigura Oct. 1-Nov. 30, 2014 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value and the procurement is for Hadong Power Plant. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)