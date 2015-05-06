S.Korea's WP buys 450,000 T coal for July

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
SEOUL, May 6 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought a total of 450,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in July via three tenders which closed on April 30, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The utility purchased 160,000 tonnes of Australian bituminous coal with a minimum net calorific value (NCV) of 5,200kcal/kg from an Australian trader to be supplied from Clermont coal mines priced around $54 free-on-board (FOB). The utility also purchased 220,000 and 70,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal with a minimum NCV of 4,600kcal/kg from Glencore International AG and Flame S.A., respectively, priced under $54 FOB. Consignments will be loaded in July and shipped to the Taean port, the utility said. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.